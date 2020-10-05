HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed one more death in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The death of an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County increased the current state toll to 358.
“Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
In West Virginia, 160 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 16,628.
Cases per county are: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,093), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (118), Cabell (894), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (652), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (133), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (443), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,874), Lewis (41), Lincoln (187), Logan (650), Marion (301), Marshall (185), Mason (147), McDowell (96), Mercer (438), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,099), Monroe (151), Morgan (62), Nicholas (124), Ohio (383), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (627), Raleigh (559), Randolph (269), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (143), Tucker (42), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (420), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 366 active cases Sunday. The Wayne County Health Department reported 45 active cases Sunday.
Free COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave.
Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with patients’ ages ranging from 11-81. Six people are hospitalized, with three in the ICU. The county has reported a total of 748 cases, with 104 active and 22 deaths. The county is monitoring 194 contacts.
Statewide, there were 158,907 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 4,925 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 532. The new cases ranged in ages from 32 to 64, all isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 616 new cases reported, for a total of 72,617, and four new deaths, for a total of 1,209.
“This has not been a good week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House — one of the most secure places in the entire world — have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”
More than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 7,310,625, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 208,118 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus.