HUNTINGTON — Since the pandemic started, Dr. Andrew Vaughan, a cardiologist with Marshall Health, has seen new patients with heart conditions after they beat COVID-19.
Are their heart murmurs and other conditions caused by COVID-19? Possibly. But Vaughan says it’s still too early to tell the long-term impacts the novel coronavirus will have on survivors.
“This is a whole situation in medicine and cardiology where we are learning in real time,” Vaughan said. “We don’t have a lot of answers. A lot is observational. We’ve been studying as the pandemic has unfolded. We learned a lot from Wuhan, then Italy in the early days, until it landed here. In terms of long-term effects, we know that individuals admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 have elevated markers of heart injury. It doesn’t necessarily mean they had a heart attack. Was there direct injury to the heart from the infection? Possibly.”
Those with cardiovascular conditions like coronary artery disease or high blood pressure are at higher risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19. The reasons are not totally understood as the virus is complex, but Vaughan explained the virus enters the cells by hijacking the enzyme that deals with blood pressure. This increases stress on the arteries and promotes inflammation. Vaughan said anything that promotes inflammation can lead to more serious complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Heart tests today are extremely sensitive and pick up anything that stresses the heart, Vaughan said. This way, heart attacks can be caught as early as possible. Severe respiratory illness, like COVID-19, can stress the heart due to lower oxygen levels and lead to blood clots, which put pressure on the heart. But it wasn’t thought the virus itself was infecting the heart.
However, two articles this month in the Journal of American Cardiology found three-quarters of COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized for the virus had some signs of stress on the heart weeks after being discharged.
“We don’t know the consequences,” Vaughan said. “Will this be the next generation of heart failure? I’m not sure. That’s pure speculation.”
Vaughan said what is clear is the heart can be affected by COVID-19. Whether it’s a small subset of patients who develop inflammation of the heart muscle due to the infection or the heart is just an innocent bystander to reduced inflammatory response is not clear.
He said the patients he is seeing now with heart complications after recovering from COVID-19 may need MRIs in the future to determine the extent of any damage.
Vaughan said he encourages his patients to get the vaccine when they can and to continue to follow the pandemic safety measures — physical distance, masks and frequent hand-washing.
They also need to continue coming to their appointments and seek help if there is an emergency.
That has been the other impact of the virus. Whether it was fear of the virus or other reasons, more people died at home in 2020 than in past years. Citing another recent study, Vaughan said death from heart disease rose 11% and death from hypertension increased by 17%. In New York, one of the hardest hit areas of the country, heart disease rose 140%.