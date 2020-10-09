HUNTINGTON — A positive case of COVID-19 has resulted in people at Milton Elementary School being asked to quarantine.
An individual at the school tested positive for the virus and was last in attendance Monday, according to a release from Cabell County Schools.
Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in seven additional people at the school being asked to quarantine after it was determined they had come into direct contact with the individual who tested positive.
The school remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
Milton Elementary School is the latest to report a positive case of COVID-19. Earlier this week, 17 people at Barboursville Middle School were asked to quarantined after a case was confirmed in an individual there, while late last week, students and staff at Highlawn Elementary School and Huntington Middle School were asked to quarantine after an employee at each of those schools tested positive for the virus.
The COVID-19 Action Center, which is available on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com, offers students, parents and others access to information related to the spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.
Statewide in West Virginia, 382 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 17,707, and six new deaths, for a total of 376.
Among the deaths reported Friday were a 64-year-old man from Cabell County and a 65-year-old man from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Other deaths were a 74-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old woman from Logan County, a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County and a 61-year-old woman from Fayette County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401) and Wyoming (135).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 316 active cases Friday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 80, including two children, and one new death, for a total of 24. There have been 791 cases in the county, with 697 out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 166,102 total cases as of 2 p.m. Friday, with 4,994 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 — a 31-year-old woman isolating at home and a 72-year-old man in hospital isolation — for a total of 569. Of the cases, 422 have recovered.
Statewide, there were 1,059 new cases reported, for a total of 78,456. There were also eight new deaths, for a total of 1,242. The deaths reported Friday included a 90-year-old woman from Boyd County, whom the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported Thursday as the county’s 15th virus-related death.
Across the U.S., nearly 55,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 7,583,200, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 212,111 deaths related to the virus.