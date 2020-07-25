HUNTINGTON — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase in the region.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 258, with 106 of the cases considered active.
Statewide in West Virginia, cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in every county after Doddridge County reported its first case Saturday.
It was one of 126 new cases in the state, which has reported a total of 5,821 cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The number of deaths remained at 103.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (259/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (1/0), Fayette (114/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (38/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (56/0), Hancock (79/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (156/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (275/5), Kanawha (655/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (46/2), Logan (76/0), Marion (153/4), Marshall (96/1), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (84/0), Mineral (93/2), Mingo (85/2), Monongalia (800/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (228/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (135/1), Raleigh (126/4), Randolph (201 /4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (211/10) and Wyoming (15/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in patients ranging in age from 62 to 88. Three of the four new cases are hospitalized. The county has a total of 198 cases with no deaths.
Statewide, there were 83,184 cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 3,297 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 138 in the county. The new cases — a 27-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman — are both isolating at home. One hundred of the cases have recovered.
Statewide, 836 new cases were announced Saturday, representing the second-highest single-day total of virus cases in the state. Kentucky now has 26,764 confirmed cases. There were also five new deaths reported, for a total of 696.
Nearly 75,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 4,099,310. There have been 145,013 deaths related to the virus.