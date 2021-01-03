HUNTINGTON — More than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia on Sunday as the state hit 91,058 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,731 new cases Sunday. There were also three new virus-related deaths from Wood County reported, for a total of 1,376. Their ages ranged from 78 to 87.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (825), Berkeley (6,573), Boone (1,098), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,488), Cabell (5,491), Calhoun (141), Clay (268), Doddridge (269), Fayette (1,865), Gilmer (431), Grant (803), Greenbrier (1,612), Hampshire (1,038), Hancock (1,996), Hardy (826), Harrison (3,152), Jackson (1,239), Jefferson (2,492), Kanawha (9,008), Lewis (571), Lincoln (817), Logan (1,772), Marion (2,042), Marshall (2,201), Mason (1,084), McDowell (1,021), Mercer (3,081), Mineral (2,139), Mingo (1,526), Monongalia (5,578), Monroe (699), Morgan (682), Nicholas (732), Ohio (2,627), Pendleton (328), Pleasants (591), Pocahontas (367), Preston (1,773), Putnam (3,114), Raleigh (2,891), Randolph (1,224), Ritchie (375), Roane (323), Summers (482), Taylor (741), Tucker (348), Tyler (387), Upshur (999), Wayne (1,768), Webster (169), Wetzel (734), Wirt (238), Wood (5,231), Wyoming (1,227).
There were 2,022 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County on Sunday, while Wayne County reported 327 active cases.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 50 new cases Sunday for a total of 3,850 and one additional death for a total of 45.
Statewide, Ohio rose to 721,481 total cases and 9,076 deaths in the state.
In Kentucky, the state added 2,860 positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 276,826. There were also 25 new deaths reported, for a total of 2,723. There were 1,677 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 421 of those patients in ICU and 196 on a ventilator.
Updated case information was not available for Boyd County as of deadline Sunday. The county had reported a total of 3,227 cases as of Saturday, with 44 deaths.
More than 284,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 20,346,372, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 349,246 deaths related to the virus.