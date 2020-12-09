HUNTINGTON — West Virginia has recorded more than 900 deaths related to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 31 new virus-related deaths in the state, for a total of 901.
Among the deaths reported were an 83-year-old man from Wayne County, the 17th virus-related death for that county, and an 89-year-old woman and 80-year-old man, both from Putnam County.
Statewide, 1,402 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, for a total of 58,462.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248) and Wyoming (907).
Cabell County reported 1,401 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 287 active cases.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate, adding that residents’ actions to slow the spread of the virus have made an impact.
“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” Beshear said in a news release. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”
Statewide, 3,481 new cases were reported, for a total of 209,136, and 16 deaths, for a total of 2,118. Among the deaths reported Wednesday was a 65-year-old man from Floyd County.
There are 1,792 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 412 in ICU and 211 on a ventilator.
In Boyd County, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 2,453. Patients’ ages ranged from 10 to 84.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 2,814, with patients’ ages ranging from 14 months to 78 years old.
Statewide, more than 10,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 520,112, with 7,187 deaths related to the virus.
More than 217,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 15,040,175, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 285,351 deaths related to the virus.