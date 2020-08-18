HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 is on pace to become the third leading cause of death behind cancer and heart disease in 2020, according to the National Safety Council.
It would mark the first time since 2016 that preventable deaths — which include drug overdoses, motor vehicle crashes and falls — would not be the third leading cause of death in the United States, says the NSC.
According to the latest data, the number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now exceeds 170,000, eclipsing the total number of preventable deaths in 2018 (167,127). In a little more than six months, COVID-19 has claimed more lives than accidental drug overdoses, motor vehicle crashes and falls combined during 2018 — the most recent year with complete data.
Of those deaths, people of color have been disproportionately impacted, according to a new analysis released by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The analysis found large disparities in cases and deaths for black and American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) people, and widespread disparities in cases among Hispanic people compared to their white counterparts.
For example, as of Aug. 3, black individuals accounted for more cases and deaths relative to their share of the population in 30 of 49 states reporting cases and 34 of 44 states reporting deaths. Other analysis of state-reported data found that, as of Aug. 4, the COVID-19-related death rate among black people was over twice as high as the rate for white people, while the mortality rate for AIAN people was nearly two times that of white people.
West Virginia does not report race of deceased, so it is not clear how West Virginian people of color are impacted. Ohio’s population is listed as highly impacted, but Kentucky is among the worst with a ratio of coronavirus deaths among the total population among black people more than 2.
Four new virus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, bringing the total to 164. The deceased were a 90-year-old man from Logan County, an 80-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County.
There were 99 new positive cases reported, for a total of 8,731.
Total cases by county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (745), Boone (123), Braxton (8), Brooke (79), Cabell (466), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (175), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (90), Hancock (113), Hardy (64), Harrison (245), Jackson (169), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,113), Lewis (28), Lincoln (110), Logan (374), Marion (202), Marshall (130), Mason (75), McDowell (66), Mercer (244), Mineral (129), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,001), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (285), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (227), Raleigh (306), Randolph (217), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (84), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (220), Webster (6), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (285) and Wyoming (47).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported the county’s sixth fatality related to COVID-19 and six new positive cases. There are 114 active cases out of 372. Thirteen people are hospitalized, three being new admissions. Two people are in the ICU.
Statewide, 861 new positive cases were reported, bringing the total to 109,923. There were 39 new deaths reported, for a total of 3,871.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19: a 20-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both isolating at home. There are 22 active cases out of a total 207.
Statewide, 627 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 40,299, and 12 new deaths, including a 44-year-old woman from Carter County, for a total of 830.
Among the new cases reported was a 1-month-old from Pike County.
More than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 5,422,242, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.