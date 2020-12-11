HUNTINGTON — Deaths from the pandemic — both directly and indirectly related — are filling up the Boyd County morgue.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond in a Facebook post Friday implored the public to take the threat of the virus seriously as it strains them to their limits.
“Everyone has their opinion on COVID-19, and until you are working in it on a daily basis you have no idea how bad it is,” the post reads. “If you have an agenda to put your spin on it, that’s your business, but please do not bring the Boyd County Coroner’s Office into it.
“To set the record straight, it was said that the flu in 2017 killed 33 people and five kids. This is not a true statement and never happened. In all my years as coroner, we have worked two flu deaths, and both were in the same flu season.”
From March through mid-October, the office signed one COVID-19 death, Hammond goes on to write. In October, eight to 10 deaths were signed on by the office, and numbers have continued to increase since then. Three COVID-19 cases were worked Sunday alone. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the county’s 34th COVID-19-related death Friday, a 79-year-old man.
Other issues are also being exacerbated, he says. Four or five suicides have been processed in the past three weeks and overdoses have increased.
“The ER looks like a Third World country on most days, and everyone is totally pushed to their limits,” the post concludes. “My morgue in the last two weeks has been at capacity more than once, and not with COVID decedents. … Funeral homes are running so short-handed because of this disease that it is scary. I could go on and on how this virus has strained us to the limits and beyond, but I think you get the point. The biggest thing is please be nice to each other.”
The health department reported 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday. Statewide in Kentucky, 3,691 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 217,120, and 22 new deaths, for a total of 2,168.
In West Virginia, 942 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 60,637, along with 17 new deaths, for a total of 938.
There were 19,971 active cases in the state, with 1,427 active cases in Cabell County and 290 active cases in Wayne County.
In Ohio, 10,359 new positive cases were reported statewide, for a total of 542,209, and 128 new deaths, for a total of 7,426. The Lawrence County Health Department reported 41 new cases.
More than 203,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 15,474,800, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 291,522 deaths related to the virus.