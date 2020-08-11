HUNTINGTON — No one can say for sure what school will look like when students head back in a few weeks, but a group of doctors in Ohio are working to think of every possible scenario to help guide Ohio districts through the year.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine invited three doctors to share tips and explanations behind guidance created for schools. Each Ohio district is in charge of setting its own return-to-school date and what school will look like.
DeWine said 55 districts, or about 25.6% (approximately 398,000 students) of public schools, will be fully remote or online, while 154 districts, or 24.5% (approximately 380,000 students), will be doing some form of hybrid schooling. There are 78 districts for which the state does not have information readily available.
DeWine stressed parents begin preparing their children now to be flexible. He said the school will reflect whatever is going on in the community with regards to COVID-19 spread.
“My plea to everyone today is that if we want our kids to go to school in person, to play sports, to be in extracurricular activities, it’s up to all of us to cut down the spread in our communities. Wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings,” DeWine said.
Keys to maintaining safe school will be wearing masks at all times, maintaining physical distance or keeping duration of close contact within just 15 minutes.
Each situation involving a positive COVID-19 test in a school will need to be evaluated individually, but Dr. Adam Mezoff of Dayton’s Children’s Hospital provided some scenarios.
In one scenario, a student rides the bus for less than 10 minutes with symptoms and he later tests positive. The bus driver does not need to be tested because he was not in close contact with the child, and if he was, it was for less than 15 minutes. Students around him also do not need to be tested because the duration of exposure time was short.
Mezoff said the time frame is something they came up with based on research, but admitted it was a bit arbitrary.
A hotline is being established so school personnel can call and get guidance if/when there is a positive case within the school.
There were 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide in Ohio on Tuesday, for a total of 102,826, along with four deaths, for a total of 3,708.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 13 new positive cases, with patients’ ages ranging from 27 to 93. There are 109 active cases in the county, with seven hospitalized.
In West Virginia, six new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported: a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, a 71-year-old woman from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 82-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 89-year-old woman from Grant County and an 83-year-old woman from Grant County.
There were 121 new positive cases reported, for a total of 7,775.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251 /8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12) and Wyoming (34/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 188 active cases and 218 recovered.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19: a 24-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both isolating at home. There are 31 active cases in the county, with 160 recoveries.
Statewide, 562 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 35,793, but it was the second day in a row that the number was artificially low due to a processing error. Eight new deaths were reported, for a total of 783.
There were more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 5,064,171, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 162,407 deaths related to the virus.