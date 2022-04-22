CHARLESTON — COVID-19 is spreading again in West Virginia.
The state’s transmission rate, which has been “going up very slowly” for weeks, sat at 1.11 on Friday, according to state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh. A new subvariant — BA2.12.1, which is a variant of the BA.2, or the omicron “stealth” variant — is also starting to spread in other places. Marsh said emerging data shows it could be more contagious than both omicron and the initial BA.2 variants.
“(COVID-19) is the most infectious virus we’ve seen in our lifetime,” Marsh said.
This is reinforced, he said, by new variants of the virus continuing to be more infectious.
Being fully vaccinated and especially boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from the virus, Marsh said.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 47% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
The state reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 544. That’s 44 more active cases than were reported Thursday, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,823 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with one death reported overnight.
As of Friday, 86 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including two children.
That’s eight more patients than reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 21 people are in an intensive care unit and 10 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 58% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 53% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 50% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
