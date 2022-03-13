HUNTINGTON — Nearly two years after West Virginia reported its first case of COVID-19, scientists are continuing their efforts to create a variety of treatment options for those with mild, moderate and severe symptoms.
While the newest treatment, oral antivirals Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are currently limited to unvaccinated individuals and those with severe risks, local health officials said they could become a standard treatment in the future.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it became something that was more commonly used as we learn to live with this virus and perhaps as it becomes endemic like the flu is,” said Dr. Mathew Weimer, vice president of Health Services and chief medical officer with Valley Health Systems. “We should have probably multiple treatment options that are pretty easily available to the public.”
Approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in December 2021, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir can be prescribed to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are still within the first five days since symptoms began.
Of the two oral treatments, Paxlovid has proven to be more effective in a clinical trial, with 88% efficacy compared to Molnupiravir’s 30% efficacy. The clinical trial consisted of 2,246 participants with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Though Paxlovid is more effective than Molnupiravir, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Molnupiravir may be prescribed when individuals are taking certain medications or are at risk for renal or hepatic impairment.
Weimer said the limited distribution of oral treatments is focused on assisting immunocompromised and unvaccinated individuals, as well as those with high risk of severe disease with COVID-19 and those who lack access to consistent health care.
“When you look at patients who are medically underserved, who were homeless or at risk of being homeless, we want to make sure that we’re reaching those patients as well,” he said.
“So, this is not to say that these medicines are restricted to those populations, but we do have a focus on, number one, making sure that people are eligible based on the criteria, and number two, that we are making these available to vulnerable populations.”
Weimer said the oral treatments are not currently recommended for young, healthy individuals who contract COVID-19 and they are not approved for use of prevention before or after exposure to the virus.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, chief executive officer and health officer with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care provider or reach out to local health care facilities to find out if they are eligible for either Paxlovid or Molnupiravir.
Cabell County health officials and public health partners meet regularly to discuss strategies for treating COVID-19 cases, and Kilkenny said the oral treatments are a positive addition to current treatments available.
“The availability of oral agents to treat a communicable disease marks a major advance in the ability to control the severity of the disease. That makes the oral drugs Paxlovid and Molnupiravir important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“While these drugs have limited indications and are available in limited supply, their use adds to the toolbox containing COVID-19 vaccines, monoclonal antibody infusions and injectable antiviral medications, which all reduce the risk of serious disease or death from COVID-19. All of these interventions are changing the risk landscape for people during the pandemic.”