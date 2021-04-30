WAYNE — Wayne County Schools will offer COVID-19 vaccines to students and their families May 13-14.
Superintendent Todd Alexander is encouraging those interested to sign up.
“We want to encourage students and parents to get registered to get vaccinated,” Alexander said. “We do think it’s important to help prevent spread that we get as many students as possible vaccinated.”
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to students age 16 and older, enrolled at any of the three Wayne County high schools. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds will be required to receive parent permission before getting the vaccine, but students age 18 and older will not.
Alexander said family members of students may also receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the school clinics as long as they register.
Students can register on the Wayne County Schools website under the “Student COVID Vaccinations” tab. This tab also includes a Pfizer COVID-19 fact sheet with information on the vaccine.
Alexander said this is not the first opportunity students have had to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and they are starting to see a downward trend of students interested.
West Virginia residents age 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine statewide, Alexander said, so the decreasing interest could be related to parents already taking their children to get vaccinated.