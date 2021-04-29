HUNTINGTON — People attending Marshall University’s spring commencement ceremony Saturday will have the opportunity to also receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The university and Cabell-Huntington Health Department will offer a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic after the commencement ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. According to a news release from the university, the clinic will open at 11 a.m. in tents on the stadium’s West Lot and will end after the commencement crowd has departed following the ceremony.
The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose, while the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first shot. The Pfizer booster will be provided at on-campus clinics in May, and anyone who will not be in Huntington for their second dose should check with their state or local health department for scheduling assistance, the release said.
The clinic is open to the public as well as to people attending commencement, the release said. The vaccine is free, and no appointment is necessary.
Statewide in West Virginia, 432 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 152,733, and one new death, for a total of 2,674.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,395), Berkeley (12,016), Boone (1,944), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,156), Cabell (8,572), Calhoun (283), Clay (470), Doddridge (569), Fayette (3,348), Gilmer (762), Grant (1,255), Greenbrier (2,728), Hampshire (1,755), Hancock (2,742), Hardy (1,494), Harrison (5,546), Jackson (1,982), Jefferson (4,496), Kanawha (14,521), Lewis (1,151), Lincoln (1,434), Logan (3,013), Marion (4,293), Marshall (3,352), Mason (1,972), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,666), Mineral (2,812), Mingo (2,486), Monongalia (9,075), Monroe (1,105), Morgan (1,120), Nicholas (1,568), Ohio (4,117), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (854), Pocahontas (659), Preston (2,842), Putnam (4,962), Raleigh (6,529), Randolph (2,523), Ritchie (678), Roane (595), Summers (789), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (523), Tyler (681), Upshur (1,841), Wayne (2,981), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,270), Wirt (389), Wood (7,662) and Wyoming (1,958).
Cabell County reported 233 active cases, while Wayne County reported 48.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state needs to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination pace as he reported nearly 800 new coronavirus cases statewide.
More than 1.75 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine, Beshear said. That leaves about 750,000 people still needing to get vaccinated to meet a goal set by the governor to remove capacity and physical distancing restrictions at many businesses.
“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” Beshear said in a news release. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”
Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
Once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first shot, Beshear has pledged to lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all businesses, venues and events catering to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
The state reported 796 new coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths Thursday, including two deaths discovered through the state’s audit of deaths from previous months.
The statewide rate of positive cases was 3.12%.
Ohio reported a total of 1,070,771 cases Thursday, with 19,186 deaths.