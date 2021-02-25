BARBOURSVILLE — Residents continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the new Vaccine Center in the former Sears space in the Huntington Mall.
The Vaccine Center, set up by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, opened in an effort to provide more COVID-19 vaccines at a faster pace. Vaccines are scheduled by appointment only from existing wait lists.
When vaccine supply allows, up to 3,000 vaccinations can be given a day at this new vaccination site.
The Vaccine Center also serves as the headquarters for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s vaccination delivery. Other vaccination sites will continue to operate, and additional new, smaller sites are being planned to ensure rapid and equitable vaccination distribution.
The clinic operates in partnership with Marshall Health, Valley Health Systems, Marshall University, Wayne County Health Department, Cabell County EMS, and Mountain Health Network including Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department recently received a $1.07 million grant to administer and distribute the vaccine by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
For more information on vaccine registration and to follow vaccine clinic updates, visit cabellhealth.org or contact the COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that 175,181 people in the state had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday morning, while 277,182 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
There were 431 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Thursday, for a total of 130,813, and five new deaths, for a total of 2,290.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,185), Berkeley (9,638), Boone (1,559), Braxton (768), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,762), Calhoun (224), Clay (372), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,635), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,059), Greenbrier (2,391), Hampshire (1,515), Hancock (2,581), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,811), Jackson (1,653), Jefferson (3,602), Kanawha (11,991), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,218), Logan (2,680), Marion (3,642), Marshall (2,995), Mason (1,763), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,192), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,116), Monongalia (7,907), Monroe (944), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,169), Ohio (3,617), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,525), Putnam (4,186), Raleigh (4,653), Randolph (2,381), Ritchie (622), Roane (496), Summers (701), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,668), Wayne (2,596), Webster (308), Wetzel (1,075), Wirt (351), Wood (7,002) and Wyoming (1,736).
Cabell County reported 562 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 145.
In Kentucky, more than 400 COVID-19 vaccination sites are open after the state added 119 new sites this week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
More than 646,000 Kentuckians have received a first dose of the vaccine so far, the governor said.
“Vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,” Beshear during a daily briefing. “We are giving out doses faster than the federal government provides them.”
Most of the new sites, about 90, are at Walgreens stores, the governor’s office said.
The state reported 1,447 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, along with 43 newly reported deaths, adding to a total of 4,570 deaths since the pandemic began. The positivity rate was 5.6%.
The governor’s office said about 90 counties are offering free round-trip public transportation to vaccine sites. Eligible state residents can get information about free transportation at www.kycovid19.ky.gov or on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246.
In Boyd County, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 4,532, with patients’ ages ranging from 27 to 56. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, outdoor and indoor sports and entertainment facilities can reopen with limited attendance under rules announced Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine. He also said guidance for proms, banquets, wedding receptions, fairs, festivals and parades is coming soon.
The attendance limits could be further eased depending on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic this spring and summer, but could also be restricted if things worsen because of the coronavirus variant, the governor said.
DeWine said outdoor venues can reopen with a maximum 30% capacity and indoor venues with 25% capacity. Social distancing and continued mask wearing are key to making these limits work, the governor said.
“The goal will be for all of us to get back to where we want to be — what our lives were before the pandemic,” DeWine said.
The Republican governor called the measures “a bridge” back to normal life, but one built on vaccinations and continuing to follow safety protocols such as mask wearing.
The governor also announced that the state’s two veterans homes have reopened to new admissions after nearly a year. The state is also lifting restrictions on visits to the state’s behavioral health facilities.
About 1.5 million people in Ohio had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, or about 13% of the population. The state is on track to receive 310,000 doses next week, and distribution is being expanded to places like Meijer, Walmart and independent drug stores.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,129 new cases per day Feb. 10 to 2,127 new cases per day Feb. 24, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.