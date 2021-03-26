HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe says the district will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to any student and their family members, age 16 or older, during a clinic Saturday.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, at the former Sears building in the Huntington Mall at Barboursville.
Saxe said in a district-wide message that he learned about the vaccine availability Friday and hopes students and their family members will “take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”
Cabell County reported 418 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Statewide, 499 new cases were reported, for a total of 139,750, and four new deaths, for a total of 2,628.
A 94-year-old man from Cabell County was among the deaths reported Friday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the county to 174.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,445), Boone (1,723), Braxton (831), Brooke (2,051), Cabell (8,306), Calhoun (241), Clay (387), Doddridge (511), Fayette (2,929), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,161), Greenbrier (2,478), Hampshire (1,596), Hancock (2,622), Hardy (1,372), Harrison (5,089), Jackson (1,756), Jefferson (3,929), Kanawha (12,837), Lewis (1,089), Lincoln (1,347), Logan (2,922), Marion (3,883), Marshall (3,156), Mason (1,853), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,359), Mineral (2,626), Mingo (2,270), Monongalia (8,548), Monroe (1,009), Morgan (992), Nicholas (1,363), Ohio (3,792), Pendleton (651), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,688), Putnam (4,476), Raleigh (5,316), Randolph (2,447), Ritchie (638), Roane (514), Summers (720), Taylor (1,142), Tucker (516), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,765), Wayne (2,723), Webster (436), Wetzel (1,148), Wirt (368), Wood (7,395) and Wyoming (1,804).
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated as soon as possible following another week of declining coronavirus cases.
“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Beshear, a Democrat. “Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”
Kentucky reported 646 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 virus-related deaths Friday. An additional 11 deaths were announced due to an ongoing state audit.
Residents 40 and older will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29, and those 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine April 12.
While some vaccination sites have expanded eligibility beyond state guidance to meet Kentucky’s goal of using 90% of new supply within seven days, Beshear has said the state continues “to thread the needle” when expanding to new groups.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 2.8%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
In Boyd County, 13 new cases were reported since Tuesday, for a total of 4,638. There have been 72 virus-related deaths in the county.
More than 2,700 new cases were reported in Ohio on Friday, for a total of 1,008,913. There have been 18,530 virus-related deaths in the state.
