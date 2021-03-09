SOUTH POINT, Ohio — People in Ohio were able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday during a walk-in vaccine clinic at the South Point Board of Education building.
The clinic, hosted by the Lawrence County Health Department, was for people 60 years of age and older, those who have medical conditions not covered in previous phases of the state’s vaccination program, and for certain occupations not covered in other phases. Anyone in previous phases who had not yet been vaccinated was also welcomed.
The clinic was held ahead of the state lowering vaccination guidelines. Beginning Thursday, March 11, the minimum age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations will drop to include those 50 years or older. The expanded vaccination eligibility will make another 1.2 million people eligible to be vaccinated. It also will include people with Type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.
Some 2 million Ohioans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or some 17% of the population as of Monday, according to the state Health Department. Two of the COVID-19 vaccines available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.
Available vaccination appointments around Ohio can be found online at the state’s vaccine website, gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
U.S. and Ohio flags were flown at half-mast around the state Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of Ohio’s first COVID-19 case.
The state reported a total of 981,618 cases Tuesday, with 17,825 deaths.
In Kentucky, a record 127,110 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus last week, while the rate of positive tests dropped to its lowest point in more than five months, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
The vaccination total last week surpassed the record of 112,428 set the previous week. Beshear said the state will meet the goal of having a vaccine available for any Kentucky adult by the end of May.
The positivity rate dropped to 3.94%, the lowest rate since Sept. 21, Beshear said.
First lady Britainy Beshear announced Ford Motor Co. has donated 1 million masks to schools in Kentucky and committed to giving another 500,000 in coming weeks. Ford previously donated 2 million face masks to Kentucky’s stockpile of personal protective equipment.
The state reported 21 deaths and 880 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. A total of 4,850 people have died in Kentucky from the disease since the pandemic began.
In West Virginia, 229 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 133,856, and one new death, for a total of 2,326.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,864), Boone (1,619), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,935), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,731), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,099), Greenbrier (2,438), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,292), Harrison (4,919), Jackson (1,682), Jefferson (3,672), Kanawha (12,256), Lewis (1,061), Lincoln (1,249), Logan (2,748), Marion (3,730), Marshall (3,069), Mason (1,797), McDowell (1,381), Mercer (4,262), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,164), Monongalia (8,208), Monroe (971), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,213), Ohio (3,669), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,586), Putnam (4,296), Raleigh (4,838), Randolph (2,416), Ritchie (629), Roane (506), Summers (702), Taylor (1,089), Tucker (508), Tyler (631), Upshur (1,716), Wayne (2,607), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (359), Wood (7,176) and Wyoming (1,755).
Cabell County reported 407 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 47.