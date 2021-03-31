HUNTINGTON — Universities in West Virginia have begun making COVID-19 vaccines available to their students.
Marshall University health and safety officials have collaborated with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to make free COVID-19 vaccinations available to Marshall students through clinics in Cabell County.
Students have two clinic options, which started Wednesday: St. Mary’s Education Center (tents in parking lot on the east end of the center), 2853 5th Ave. in Huntington, or the COVID-19 Vaccine Center (former Sears location on the south end of the Huntington Mall) in Barboursville. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins will be accepted at both.
The St. Mary’s clinic is offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the daily vaccine supply runs out, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The clinic at the mall is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or until the daily vaccine supply runs out, Tuesdays through Fridays.
Students can ride to and from both clinics for free on Tri-State Transit Authority buses when they inform the driver they are going to the vaccination clinic. For more information about routes, visit the TTA website or call 304-529-RIDE (7433).
As of Tuesday, all West Virginia University students and employees based in Morgantown who are aged 18 or older and previously completed a WVU questionnaire expressing interest in receiving a vaccine will receive an email to register and schedule an appointment at the Student Recreation Center via the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).
Appointment times will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and time slots may fill up quickly, WVU officials advised.
“This is the best opportunity for students and employees to be vaccinated prior to the end of the spring semester,” said Rob Alsop, vice president for Strategic Initiatives, in a news release. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and is the best path forward as a university community toward a brighter future.”
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 416 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 141,738, and two new deaths, for a total of 2,676.
Among the deaths was an 84-year-old woman from Putnam County.
DHHR also reported 34 previously unreported deaths related to COVID-19, including a 73-year-old man from Cabell County; a 34-year-old woman and 89-year-old man from Wayne County; and an 85-year-old man and 59-year-old man from Putnam County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,686), Boone (1,744), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,063), Cabell (8,406), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (515), Fayette (2,994), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,169), Greenbrier (2,500), Hampshire (1,616), Hancock (2,631), Hardy (1,394), Harrison (5,156), Jackson (1,778), Jefferson (4,051), Kanawha (13,095), Lewis (1,103), Lincoln (1,357), Logan (2,943), Marion (3,934), Marshall (3,175), Mason (1,872), McDowell (1,412), Mercer (4,389), Mineral (2,646), Mingo (2,309), Monongalia (8,655), Monroe (1,017), Morgan (1,017), Nicholas (1,381), Ohio (3,842), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,720), Putnam (4,544), Raleigh (5,533), Randolph (2,465), Ritchie (640), Roane (526), Summers (728), Taylor (1,152), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,782), Wayne (2,750), Webster (447), Wetzel (1,169), Wirt (368), Wood (7,446) and Wyoming (1,827).
Cabell County reported 434 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 98.
Starting next Monday, Kentucky will join West Virginia in opening vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
The continued ramp-up comes as many appointment slots go unfilled at some vaccine sites, he said. As a result, vaccine eligibility will expand to Kentuckians 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“This is a good day,” he said at a news conference. “It means that we will beat the president’s request by a month to have it opened up to everyone.”
It’s also meant to be a preemptive move to try to prevent an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations reported in some other states among younger people, he said.
“What we’re seeing is that the vaccines work and older Americans have gotten it,” the governor said. “We’re seeing more younger Americans ending up in the hospital. We believe it’s because of the more aggressive variants. We want to get ahead of them.”
The latest expansion comes just days after the state opened vaccinations to anyone 40 or older. The governor had previously said he wanted to open vaccines to all Kentucky adults by April 12.
The governor reported 815 more coronavirus cases statewide Wednesday and 25 more virus-related deaths. Three of the deaths were discovered through the state’s audit of deaths from prior months.
More than 400 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 110 in intensive care units.
Ohio reported a total of 1,017,566 cases Wednesday, with 18,611 deaths.