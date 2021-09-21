HUNTINGTON — Though COVID-19 quarantines are trending downward in Cabell County schools, the district continues to see a steady number of positive cases.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe shared that information and more during the Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday. He said approximately 15-20 new active cases are identified each day, and the district continues to enforce mask-wearing and other safety protocols when possible.
The district began its random, voluntary COVID-19 testing last week. Students who signed up for the testing by turning a permission slip in to the school office are randomly selected and provide a saliva sample, which is sent to a laboratory for testing. Results are typically available within 24-48 hours once the test is administered.
“The screening and testing of students is another layer of prevention that assists us in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our school community,” Saxe said. “It is fundamentally important that now that we have this new tool available to us that we take full advantage of it.”
Saxe reported that 1,219 students are registered for the random and voluntary testing. Approximately 120 students, or about 10% of those registered, will be tested each week.
Some staff are also signed up for the random testing, but the number is “significantly less” than the number of students, he said.
During the meeting, board members also heard an update on standardized testing scores from the previous school year. Grades 3-8 were tested in English language arts and math. Forty-one percent of those students tested at or above mastery in ELA, and 32% of them tested at or above mastery in math. Both numbers are above state averages.
Juniors at Cabell Midland and Huntington High schools were tested in evidence-based writing and math and tested above state averages in those subjects. Fifty-three percent of CMHS students tested at or above mastery in writing and 21% in math, while Huntington High tested at 47% and 21% in those content areas.
In other business, two Barboursville Middle School students were recognized for their winning entries in the 2020-21 Elks Americanism Essay contest. Kennedy Fischer placed first in Division 1, and Candace Huh placed second in Division 2.
The 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, Brian Casto, who teaches at Milton Middle School, was also recognized at the board meeting, since the BOE had not met since he was announced as the winner.
Board members approved the hiring of 21 professional substitutes and seven service employee substitutes. Many of those will not be finalized until paperwork is received, but it falls in line with the district’s plan to continue hiring substitutes to fill the staffing shortage they’ve been facing this school year.
The board approved the superintendent’s recommendation for a three-day unpaid suspension of Tyler Ellis, a professional employee, for Sept. 22, Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.
During the meeting, Saxe requested a moment of silence for two Cabell County employees who have passed away, but did not disclose their cause of death.