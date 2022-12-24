The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field.

Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29 social service organizations from across West Virginia sent a message to the governor: COVID relief dollars weren’t getting to the West Virginians who needed them most.

