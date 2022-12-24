CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field.
Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29 social service organizations from across West Virginia sent a message to the governor: COVID relief dollars weren’t getting to the West Virginians who needed them most.
Groups ranging from the Charleston-based West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition to the Jefferson County NAACP urged Justice in the October 2020 letter to reallocate remaining relief funds from the $1.25 billion the federal government granted West Virginia through the CARES Act.
CARES is an acronym for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but groups providing food and housing assistance suggested the law hadn’t yet lived up to its name in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign had met with people of low income expressing “significant hardship” and need for immediate help paying rent and utilities and getting food, the letter to Justice warned.
West Virginia, the groups reported, was grappling with a “diverging economic recovery.”
“Those who were already struggling to get by are experiencing the worst and most lingering impacts of the pandemic recession,” the organizations told Justice. “At the same time, many of those with higher incomes are either able to live life as usual or are doing even better than they were before the pandemic.”
The groups proposed “people-centered” spending that prioritized investing relief funds in utility assistance and increased COVID-19 testing as the December 2020 deadline for incurring costs paid for with CARES Act funds approached.
Congress later extended the deadline for obligating funds — entering into a contract or other transaction that requires payment — to Dec. 31, 2021, giving recipients more time to distribute COVID relief where it was needed most. Funds were required to be spent by Sept. 30, 2022.
On Sept. 30, nearly two years after the social service and advocacy groups’ letter to Justice and almost a thousand days after he declared a COVID-19 state of emergency in West Virginia, $28,375,985 remained in West Virginia’s CARES Act cash balance, according to State Auditor’s Office data.
That means $2.26 of every $100 that the federal government gave West Virginia went unspent by the deadline to spend it.
Under federal Department of the Treasury guidance, any recipient’s remaining amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act not used for eligible expenses obligated by Dec. 31, 2021, must be returned to the Treasury. The feds consider unreturned funds a debt owed to them.
Rather than return the roughly $28.3 million to the federal government, the Governor’s Office transferred it into the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, a fund that has been budgeted only $50,000 in recent years.
“This is a special revenue account that was appropriate for these funds to be transferred into,” Governor’s Office spokesman Jordan Damron said in an email.
Governor’s Office staff members say the state used CARES Act dollars to reimburse itself for previously paid COVID-related expenses, and therefore, the funding isn’t subject to Treasury guidance.
“Let’s say the state’s green and the federal money’s blue,” said Governor’s Office Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling, a former banker. “What would happen is we’d spend green dollars and then reimburse ourselves with blue dollars. But once you reimburse yourself with a blue dollar, it becomes green because it becomes state money.”
Urling said the state has spent roughly $70 million on additional COVID-eligible expenses for which the state hasn’t been reimbursed.
“We actually had over and above expenses as compared to the CARES Act money that we got,” Urling said. “And what the governor wanted to do was, at the end of this (is) see where we are. And just because we’ve got this arbitrary date of Sept. 30, 2022, to cut everything off, that doesn’t mean we don’t still have COVID expenses out there that the state’s responsible for.”
Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, called the state reimbursing itself with CARES Act dollars for previously incurred COVID expenses “unusual.” Walczak noted that the previously incurred expenses would have to be documented and eligible.
Spokespeople for the governor’s offices in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania said their states spent all their CARES Act funding before the Sept. 30 deadline.
Urling said the global financial consulting firm BDO vetted the state’s expenses. The Governor’s Office didn’t contact the Treasury regarding the reimbursement of CARES Act dollars, Urling said, touting the BDO guidance instead.
“You can’t say (to the Treasury department), ‘I want to run this by you and see what you think,’” Urling said. “They won’t give you an answer like that.”
Treasury spokeswoman Julia Krieger directed questions regarding coronavirus relief funding oversight and compliance to the Treasury Office of Inspector General, which did not respond to a request for comment.
Anna St. Clair of the Bliss Group, BDO’s New York-based public relations firm, declined to comment.
The Governor’s Office as of this writing had not provided records responsive to a Freedom of Information Act request filed Nov. 7 by HD Media for records showing the expenses and recipients of the $28.3 million set aside to spend by the Governor’s Office that the state says it later reimbursed with CARES Act funding.
Urling and Damron said the state would target lingering COVID expenses with the $28.3 million.
Damron said the money transferred to the Governor’s Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund likely would be spent on testing, staffing costs of local health departments and other agencies, personal protective equipment and vaccination distribution costs. Damron reported in October that the state Department of Health and Human Resources had racked up $45 million in invoices to be processed just for testing.
That same month, Justice approved $10 million from the Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund to be paid to Marshall University to support a new baseball stadium for the school, according to a letter from Justice to the Auditor’s Office.
Justice’s approval of the $10 million transfer came Oct. 5, five days after the $28.3 million in CARES Act money was transferred to that fund.
Justice on Sept. 29 announced a $13.8 million contribution to the stadium project slated for completion in March 2024. The governor joined Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears to make the announcement at the future home of Marshall baseball.
Justice, a Marshall alumnus, presented an oversized $13.8 million check to the university before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
The Governor’s Office said the $13.8 million was to come from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program established this year through the Legislature’s allotment of $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a sweeping federal COVID-19 package enacted last year.
The Water Development Authority approved the $13.8 million grant for the Marshall baseball stadium project at a Sept. 29 meeting — the same day as Justice’s announcement at the site.
Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso said the Governor’s Office later told her the agency only needed to provide $3.8 million of the approved $13.8 million, leaving $10 million left over. Prezioso said she wasn’t informed why.
There was $252 million in the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund as of Wednesday, according to the Auditor’s Office.
“We’re only going to do the $3.8 (million) now,” Prezioso said of the authority.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment on the $10 million transfer from the Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund to Marshall.
Marshall lacks its own home field. The planned 2,750-patron facility will be built to allow future seating and skybox additions, according to a project document.
Since the $28 million transfer to the Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund on Sept. 30, the $10 million transfer has been the fund’s largest expense by far, according to Auditor’s Office data. Less than $500,000 in additional expenses has exited the fund in that span, per the data.
Nine of 13 fund expenses are categorized as COVID-related. Most of them are for financial and legal services paid to BDO (roughly $38,000) and Charleston-headquartered law firm Bailey & Glasser (roughly $48,500).
Nearly $18 million remained in the fund as of Wednesday, according to the Auditor’s Office.
West Virginia’s economic disparities, decried by state social service groups in their October 2020 letter to Justice, have worsened since then.
West Virginia’s median household income dropped 13.9% from 2020 to 2021, easily the sharpest decline nationwide, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, a leading economic research firm. The data factored in estimates of the Consumer Price Index measuring consumer price changes based on a given set of goods and services over time.
Almost 43% of West Virginians said they found paying usual household expenses in the last seven days somewhat or very difficult, according to a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey taken last month. That was a higher clip than in any surrounding states. The survey reported more than 1.27 million respondents in West Virginia.
West Virginia’s income inequality worsened by five slots from 2021 to 2022, falling to 45th nationally, according to the health education nonprofit United Health Foundation’s annual American Health Rankings reports.
Pam Garrison, a retired minimum-wage retail worker, is acutely aware of West Virginia’s economic struggles as West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign tri-chairwoman. When she looks back at the state’s use of CARES Act funding, she sees missed opportunities to better manage those struggles.
“There’s so much more that could have been done,” said Garrison, 63, of Fayette County. “It could have been spread out so much further.”
West Virginia spent more than $20 million in CARES Act funding on vaccine incentives under a lottery prize program announced in May 2021 that failed to keep the state from having the nation’s lowest rate of fully vaccinated people by that fall.
The state’s $25 million in CARES Act-supported utility assistance for unpaid bills spanning from March through July 2020 fell well short of what ratepayer advocates asked Justice for. The Governor’s Office said that eligible applications fell short of the amount allotted.
Allen said the state could have extended utility assistance eligibility to more people with any leftover funds allocated or squared away accounts on eligible customers directly.
West Virginia ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage amid the rest of the country’s shift from coal-fired electricity.
The Public Service Commission ruled last month that Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas customers will face interim average monthly residential bill increases of 15% and 28%, respectively.
“They were drowning, and they’re drowning now,” Garrison said of West Virginians. “People can’t afford it. People can’t afford to live.”
The Justice administration sent $445.7 million in federal coronavirus relief money to Workforce West Virginia, which pays for state unemployment benefits. That accounted for more than a third of the relief money spent under Justice, the largest allocated share by far.
Critics said it unduly padded the state’s employment trust fund to lower businesses’ unemployment taxes.
“I just wish more of it went to regular folks,” said one of those critics, Kelly Allen, executive director of the left-leaning policy nonprofit West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.
The Justice administration didn’t ignore social and health services throughout the pandemic. It allocated $7.25 million to food pantries and homeless shelters and set aside more than six times that amount for a statewide incentive program for nurses to move to West Virginia.
But with so many West Virginians still struggling as the pandemic lingers on, Garrison is convinced what could have been a stronger hand lent from the administration became 10 digits stretched the wrong way.
“To me, it’s been wasted,” Garrison said. “And the people have suffered from it.”
“Wasted too much time”
The state’s CARES Act fund spent slightly more than $20 million on vaccine incentives.
Included in Do It For Babydog, Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes named after his pet dog, were a BMW M240i coupe, a Bennington pontoon boat with a 50-horsepower Yamaha High Thrust outboard motor and accompanying trailer, a $150,000 dream wedding and free gas for 10 years.
All West Virginians 16 to 35 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were eligible to receive either a $100 savings bond or $100 gift card from the state. The state offered $50 prepaid Visa gift cards to fully vaccinated people 50 or older who received a booster shot.
State CARES Act fund payments to the Bank of New York Mellon to cover prepaid gift cards, savings bonds and school vouchers for vaccinated children exceeded $5.6 million, according to the Governor’s Office and Auditor’s Office data.
Recent studies have cast doubt that vaccine incentives are effective.
Incentive programs had little effect over a four-month stretch last year, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics found in an analysis of 24 state programs.
Lottery programs and cash incentives had a limited impact on vaccination uptake, researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, found in an analysis of past studies published this month.
“I think they wasted too much time on these games,” Garrison said. “That million-dollar lottery, that was ridiculous.”
“It’s disappointing that funds that could have made such an impact for people and businesses and nonprofits and others were not allocated, I think, in a thorough and thoughtful way,” Allen said. “It seems very kind of ad hoc.”
Justice’s administration was roundly criticized by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and others in 2020 for committing tens of millions of dollars in CARES Act funding to what it called “medical access roads.” The move’s opponents called it an inappropriate use of COVID relief dollars.
The state allocated $50 million for the program, which the Governor’s Office called an initiative to improve access to medical facilities. Justice initially pledged $100 million for the program but, amid criticism, later said he would shift $50 million to broadband expansion.
Most of the roads in the program announced in August 2020, for which more than four-fifths of roads have been completed per state data, aren’t adjacent to hospitals or primary care facilities, according to a state project map.
As the Justice administration sat on hundreds of millions of dollars of CARES Act funding, state legislative leaders grew restless. A bipartisan group of House delegates sent him a letter in July 2020 in which they objected to Justice wielding sole authority over $1.25 billion in taxpayer money by virtue of the state of emergency he declared four months earlier.
Last year, state lawmakers passed a law setting a $150 million cap on how much emergency federal money can be spent without appropriation by the Legislature.
Federal funding under the CARES Act was required to be used to cover expenses incurred “due to” the COVID-19 public health emergency, including related effects such as employment or business interruptions.
Walczak said the Treasury isn’t expected to “act with a heavy hand” in enforcing CARES Act compliance in part because Congress approved so much funding for states that they’ve struggled to spend it in congressionally authorized categories.
“There’s little indication they’ll police gray areas,” Walczak said.
But Walczak cited stadiums, golf courses and hotel developments as examples of projects that aren’t what Congress had in mind when it passed the CARES Act.
“(Those) raise serious questions,” Walczak said.
A different kind of playing field
The CARES Act spending window may have closed on West Virginia, but there are still hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID stimulus funds available.
The American Rescue Plan Act enacted last year provided $195.3 billion to state governments, including $1.35 billion to West Virginia.
The state has spent slightly less than half that, according to Auditor’s Office data.
State and other recipients must obligate funds under the law by the end of 2024 and spend money to cover those obligations by the end of 2026. Recipients must return any money not obligated by the former deadline and not spent by the latter deadline.
Justice, who is term-limited, will no longer be governor after January 2025. But he and state legislators have a chance to reshape the state for years to come.
Treasury guidance gives states and localities wide latitude on how to use American Rescue Plan money, permitting premium pay for eligible essential workers and allowing aid for reemployment, job training, food, rent, utilities, mortgages, child care and affordable housing.
The Legislature went another direction in January when it committed up to $315 million in a special-session state budget maneuver to lure the largest steel producer in the U.S., Nucor Steel, to West Virginia.
That preceded the Legislature’s approval of $250 million in Rescue Plan money for the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.
“(P)rioritize families and small businesses in the same way that we’ve prioritized, I think, bigger businesses previously,” Allen suggested.
Allen recommends the state consider establishing a task force like the one Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, announced in April 2020 to provide guidance on CARES Act funding. Bullock named small business owners and representatives of economic development groups, financial institutions and nonprofit groups to the task force.
Allen hopes more public input will help the state capitalize on Rescue Plan money in a way she said it failed to do with CARES Act money.
“So far, we haven’t seen that,” Allen said.
Justice is “deliberating on the best approach” to make the most of Rescue Plan money, Damron said in an email Wednesday.
Anti-poverty and consumer advocates hope that approach is more direct action to put economically vulnerable West Virginians on a more level playing field — one that supports more than baseball.
“I can go on and on about the problems in West Virginia,” Garrison said. “But we get a ball field.”