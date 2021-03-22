The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

More than 600 veterans were given the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January at the Hershel "Woody" Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington.

 Courtesy of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC

HUNTINGTON — Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC will accept any age, VA eligible veteran, to their COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic for a first shot of the Moderna vaccine from March 22 through April 9, according to a news release.

The walk-in availability will be along with the already scheduled first and second dose appointments at the main campus, 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, in the Recreation Hall, Building 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 

HWW VAMC will monitor the quantity of vaccine during this time. Currently, this availability is predicted available only through April 9.

During heavy walk-in participation, HWW VAMC might provide veterans with an estimated wait time or if overwhelmed, a return time.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Locally, veterans may call 304-429-6741, ext. 7444, for information or bring a DD214 and total 2020 gross income amount to enroll in person at the Eligibility Office.

