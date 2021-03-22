HUNTINGTON — Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC will accept any age, VA eligible veteran, to their COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic for a first shot of the Moderna vaccine from March 22 through April 9, according to a news release.
The walk-in availability will be along with the already scheduled first and second dose appointments at the main campus, 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, in the Recreation Hall, Building 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
HWW VAMC will monitor the quantity of vaccine during this time. Currently, this availability is predicted available only through April 9.
During heavy walk-in participation, HWW VAMC might provide veterans with an estimated wait time or if overwhelmed, a return time.
Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Locally, veterans may call 304-429-6741, ext. 7444, for information or bring a DD214 and total 2020 gross income amount to enroll in person at the Eligibility Office.