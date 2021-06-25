HUNTINGTON — Huntington Animal Control has hired a cowboy to capture missing cattle that ran away after a tractor-trailer carrying cows wrecked Thursday afternoon.
Huntington Animal Control humane officer Jon Rutherford said 63 cattle were in the trailer at the time of the crash on Interstate 64. Of those, 53 were accounted for Thursday. Two died in the crash, two were euthanized afterward and six were reported missing. The truck was headed to Nebraska.
The man on horseback, Seth Adkins, and Rutherford were able to secure two cattle Friday morning in West Virginia using a lasso, horses and cattle-herding dogs. Three are still on the run in Ohio and have not been spotted.
Overnight, another tractor-trailer struck and killed one of the animals that was missing, closing the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 5th Street exit around 3 a.m. Friday.
Thursday’s crash closed both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 for several hours, but all lanes were reopened by around 10 p.m.
Rutherford said the search for cattle would continue on the Ohio side Friday and that all cattle that have been captured were located to local farms and will undergo further health evaluations in the coming days to pinpoint any additional injuries, internal or external.
“Between the stress that the crash created and heat exhaustion, some of these animals are not out of the woods yet,” Rutherford said. “The cattle we were able to corral have been moved to different locations that are trustworthy for medical evaluations.”