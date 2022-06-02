LESAGE — A community mourned the loss of a school principal Tuesday night and shared memories of her constant support, love of her students and staff, and never-ending jokes.
Tammie Watts, 54, of Milton, died May 27, after working as a teacher and administrator in Cabell County schools for 23 years. Watts served as principal of Cox Landing Elementary School since 2018, and those whose lives she affected gathered for a candlelight vigil Tuesday to share stories of the joyful life she lived.
“Personally, I will miss Tammie’s warm smile and consistently positive, supportive nature,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “She was a strong, steady force for good, quietly working to lift others up by both her words and actions.”
Watts was described by staff and students as a ray of sunshine who always encouraged others to live their lives to the fullest. She learned all her students’ names, made school fun with jokes and pranks, and was always helping those in need, said students and staff members.
Watts’ children, Tamara Westfall, Tabatha Burgess and Taran Watts, said there were too many memories to pick a favorite, but they all enjoyed spending time with their mother, no matter what the family was doing.
Her children said Watts was the kind of person they would never get tired of seeing.
Burgess said she always felt loved by her mother, but she couldn’t understand how much she and her siblings were loved until she had a son of her own.
“I tell people that you don’t realize how much your mom loves you until you become a mother yourself,” she said. “So I see my son and I know how much I love him, and I know she loved me as much as I love him.”
Watts began working in Cabell County schools as a substitute teacher in 1999. She went on to teach full time at Davis Creek Elementary, Martha Elementary and Culloden Elementary schools. She was the assistant principal at Explorer Academy beginning in 2016 until her move to principal at Cox Landing Elementary in 2018.
Donations are being collected to place a memorial for Watts on the school’s playground, and extra donations will be put into a scholarship fund for a student from Cox Landing Elementary, Culloden Elementary or Explorer Academy. More information will be made available in the future.
Debbie Smith, coordinator of support services with Cabell County Schools and longtime friend of Watts, said seeing the number of people who came to the vigil shows just how many people Watts positively affected.
“She’s done such a great job,” Smith said. “To see this turnout this evening and those that loved her and all of the lives that she’s touched at the different schools just speaks volumes for her character and what she’s meant to all of us.”