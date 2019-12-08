HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will host an outdoor Christmas event at Ritter Park’s Gobbler’s Knob on Sunday.
Cozy Christmas by the Campfire will give participants a chance to roast marshmallows, drink hot cocoa and sing Christmas carols with the H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players. Live reindeer will be at the event, and there might even be an appearance by another special jolly visitor. The event starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.