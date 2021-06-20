The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — People attending the sixth annual Firkin Fest in downtown Ashland on Saturday were treated to live music, cuisine from local food trucks, regional retailers and 100 types of beer.

The city’s only craft beer festival, organized by nonprofit group Ashland in Motion, featured beer tastings, official Firkin Fest mini mugs and limited edition T-shirts for VIP guests.

Fewer than 1,000 tickets were made available for the event.

Event proceeds benefited Ashland in Motion and will be used to sponsor future events and community initiatives.

