HUNTINGTON — Nationally known expert Don Schjeldahl will headline the craft beverage summit in Huntington on Tuesday, March 3, as the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) brings together interests from across the region to support the emerging craft beverage economy.
“Craft 2: A Farm to Bottle Summit” is scheduled to take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at Mountain Health Network Arena in Huntington. A tasting event will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. and feature locally produced food and craft beverages.
“This is a perfect opportunity for craft beverage makers to share best practices and connect with farmers and other potential suppliers as well as commercial resellers of their products,” said Bill Woodrum, RCBI director of entrepreneurship.
Woodrum says participants will explore ways makers of these products — from soda and tea to beer, wine and spirits — can engage with various interests in agriculture, hospitality and tourism to build markets for this emerging business sector.
“Schjeldahl has worked with brewers and distillers across the country,” Woodrum said.
A former employee of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Schjeldahl was instrumental in assisting the company in establishing its $200 million brewery near Asheville, North Carolina. As keynote speaker, he will highlight key aspects of a new RCBI feasibility study on ways to maximize existing assets and develop a roadmap for a craft beverage trail in the Huntington and Charleston metro region.
The cost to attend the summit is $25 per person, Woodrum said. Register at www.rcbi.org/go/craft2.
Last year’s “Craft: A Farm to Bottle Summit” took place in April in South Charleston.
For more information, contact Woodrum at bwoodrum@rcbi.org or 304-781-1670.