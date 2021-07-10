HUNTINGTON — The Big Bad Wolf would have a tough time destroying the houses made by children at the Cabell County Public Library on Friday.
Crafts and activities centered around “The Three Little Pigs” — a story about three pigs that build three houses made from different materials before the Big Bad Wolf blows down the first two houses, made of straw and sticks, but is unable to blow down the third house, which is made of bricks — for the Fairy Tale Friday event.
The little pigs were a big focus for the children participating in the weekly event at the Huntington library, who made crafts with cups, Popsicle sticks and other items to go along with the fable.
Fairy Tale Friday events continue July 16 with “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” followed by “The Princess and the Pea” on July 23.