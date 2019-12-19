IRONTON — Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II has been more than busy for the past couple of weeks.
Cramblit, 28, has been meeting with city department heads and workers and finding out how things work in his city since being sworn in Dec. 1 as Ironton mayor.
“I’m very optimistic despite all our issues,” Cramblit said. “I have a lot of hope. I have the support of the people. I’m impressed by the people I have met here. Working with them has given me a lot of hope. It will take people working together.”
Cramblit defeated former Mayor Katrina Keith by a vote of 2,082 to 827 last month. Keith and several longtime council members who support an increase in the city’s income tax were defeated in the general election. The income tax proposal was defeated 2,198 votes to 712.
The largest city in Lawrence County is facing a number of infrastructure issues, including requirements by the Environmental Protection Agency to separate the city’s stormwater drains and sanitary sewers.
There are budget issues as well as dealing with a 30-year-old sewer plant, aging water lines and some pothole-plagued streets, Cramblit said.
“We have leaves clogging our storm drains,” he said. “Our sewer plant is 30 years old. It is one of our biggest needs.”
Cramblit is working with city department heads to look at ways to be more efficient and seeking new avenues of funding to address infrastructure issues.
City Engineer Michael Williams, Dennis Gumbert, superintendent of the wastewater department, and Finance Director John Elam “have helped get me up to speed on our issues. They’re very professional.”
“We’re looking at integrated planning and developing long-range plans on our priorities and immediate needs,” he said. “We’re tackling it piece by piece.”
The state Environmental Protection Agency wants the city to take out a $13 million, zero-percent, 40-year loan to deal with sewer plant and other issues, he said.
“We have to address the potholes,” Cramblit said.
The condition of city streets is a big factor, he said.
“We have to fix the water lines first,” he said. “Some of our water lines are 100 years old.”
The city water plant has been upgraded to produce 4 million gallons of water per day, up from 2 million gallons, he said.
“That work is nearly completed,” he said.
“‘We need more manpower’ is something I frequently hear,” Cramblit said.
The city has union negotiations he will be heavily involved with in the coming weeks and months.
“We are looking for efficiencies that will help us,” he said.