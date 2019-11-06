IRONTON — Ironton could well have a new mayor Dec. 1, in addition to three new City Council members.
Mayor Katrina Keith lost her race for a four-year seat as mayor to newcomer Sam Cramblit, according to unofficial totals from the Lawrence County Board of Elections. Cramblit finished with 2,055 votes, while Keith had 816.
However, Keith filed suit against the board seeking to have Cramblit disqualified as a candidate, saying he didn’t live in Ironton for five years before running, as required by the Ironton city charter. Cramblit denied the claims and the case is before the Ohio Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, Chris Haney, Jacob Hock and Mike Pierce were elected to four-year seats on Ironton City Council, defeating longtime council members Jim Tordiff and Chuck O’Leary.
The three new council members and Cramblit are scheduled to take office Dec. 1.
In the Chesapeake mayor’s race, Mayor Tommy Templeton and Kimberly Oldaker both finished with 77 votes and Michael Ferguson finished with 39 votes. The finish will lead to a recanvass later this month, and if nothing changes, there will be a coin flip to decide the winner.
Proctorville Mayor Richard Dunfee also was reelected, while Gary Sheriman was elected Coal Grove mayor and Roger D. Camp was elected mayor in Athalia.
Chuck Austin and Michael Lynd were elected to seats on South Point Village Council, while Paul Hart and Kenneth Wolfe were elected to seats on Chesapeake Village Council.
Arthur D. Suiter and Chuck Oldaker were elected to seats on the Chesapeake Board of Education, while Jessica A. Bryant and Rebecca Gannon were elected to seats on the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education.
In other school board races, Jason R. Gorby and John P. Lewis were leading in the race for two seats on the Fairland Board of Education. Lewis finished with 999 votes, three more than Jeff Bennett.
Stacey Thacker, Jack Nuckols and Natalie Adams were elected to seats on the South Point Board of Education, and Adam Corn and Timmy Hayes were elected to seats on the Symmes Valley Board of Education.
On Tuesday night, hours after polls closed, a computer glitch was hampering the result of vote totals at the courthouse in Ironton, making them unavailable before press time for the Wednesday edition of The Herald-Dispatch.