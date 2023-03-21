FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Monday involving a vehicle that struck a home on Haverhill Ohio Furnace Road.
The crash was reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday near the four mile marker. Sean E. White, 34, of Ironton was headed northwest when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and struck the house, according to a news release.
White was ejected from the vehicle and suffered multiple injuries. He was transported by AirEvac to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.
Allison Klaiber, 21, a resident of the home, also sustained injuries as a result of the crash. She was treated at the scene by Green Township EMS.
Police say alcohol could have been a factor in the crash, according to the release.
