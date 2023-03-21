The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Monday involving a vehicle that struck a home on Haverhill Ohio Furnace Road.

The crash was reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday near the four mile marker. Sean E. White, 34, of Ironton was headed northwest when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and struck the house, according to a news release.

