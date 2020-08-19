MILTON — Cabell County police are investigating Wednesday after an early morning deadly crash turned into a homicide investigation.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton, died after his vehicle crashed along U.S. 60, near the Bill Blenko Drive intersection. The Milton Police Department is also investigating.
Zerkle said what it started out as a crash investigation turned into a homicide investigation when responding officers surmised he had been shot prior to the crash occurring.
Zerkle said it was too early to release further details as of Wednesday morning.
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of Third Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, burglary and entry of a dwelling, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Eighth Street.
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. July 1, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering and destruction of property, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Eighth Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 10th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4:36 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Sixth Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Norway Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Lashawn Timothy Cooper, 37, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery and malicious wounding. Bond was $50,000.
David Lee Dodds, 41, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Archie Lee Mosley III, 44, was jailed at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property, breaking and entering and shoplifting.
Brian Thomas Hull, 38, was jailed at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jeremy Austin Johnson, 37, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possessing a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Acy Byran Underwood, 44, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Bond was $5,000.
Anthony Dean Little, 41, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, obstructing, credit card fraud and petit larceny. Bond was not set.