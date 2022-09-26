HUNTINGTON — Kids brought their imagination and creative attributes to Ritter Park Sunday to spend an afternoon off the screens.
“Keep Kids Creative” Creativity Fair was created to inspire the young generations in Cabell County to use their imagination and to be makers without the use of electronic devices.
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, HART/HART Jr. “Choose Joy Players” hosted the event to celebrate “National Keep Kids Creative Week.”
“We wanted to really promote the fact that creativity is not something that is taught. It is something that everyone is born with,” said event organizer Mary Smirl, the head artistic director of Huntington Area Regional Theater.
Homemade carnival games, face painting, crafts and the artistic freedom to sing and dance throughout the park were celebrated by the community and multiple organizations and artists in the Tri-State.
National Keep Kids Creative Week is the third week of September and was created in 2003 by illustrator and author Bruce Van Patter.
An event to kickoff the week was a long-time dream of Smirl that was ignited by community members interested in the program after Huntington Area Regional Theatre HART In The Park shows.
“Our motto is always about the process, not the outcome, which is really very much geared to children because they like the making and doing, and they’re not so concerned with the finished product,” Smirl said about the event that she knew would be perfect for the community.
With all expectations to continue the outside event in following years, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams signed off on Sept. 25 “Keep Kids Creative Day” in the City of Huntington.
Children did not only have creative control of their crafts, but they also had control over their sweet tooth. With various flavors offered, children built their own slushy for free from the Lil Creamer Shave Ice food truck.
“You don’t have to break the bank,” Smirl said. “There’s so many ways that we all create or make every day. And so we’re trying to expose them to the different facets of creativity and to show parents how easy it is.”
The creativity fair was sponsored by Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, Ally Layman and Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy.
