HUNTINGTON — A departure from its typical offerings of painted pottery, The Pottery Place on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington hosted adults Thursday for a fused glass workshop — a special event that has been featured on the fourth Thursday of each month.
The workshop was geared toward those without prior experience in making fused glass creations. Thursday’s guests created cheese boards, a perfect addition to any host’s holiday party needs. They were encouraged to show up with their own ideas or opt for a simple color blocking. An instructor walked attendees through the workshop step-by-step.
For more information on upcoming classes and events, visit https://thepotteryplace.biz/.