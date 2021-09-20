HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is helping local residents get in touch with their creative sides.
Fall classes ranging from photography to drawing to pottery are offered in the museum’s studio spaces on McCoy Road.
Kathleen Kneafsey is teaching Ceramics: Beginning Hand and Wheel for Adults on Monday nights now through mid-November, where participants can create both functional as well as sculptural ceramic pieces.
Techniques being taught include using the potter’s wheel, extruder, slab roller and various hand-building methods, along with decoration and glazing techniques.
If you missed signups for this season’s ceramics class, Open Studio for participants ages 18 or older is a drop-in, pay-per-session opportunity allowing artists to have access to the museum’s clay studio.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.