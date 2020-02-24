HUNTINGTON — Kids attending “Creativity with Clay” class Sunday afternoon at the Huntington Museum of Art weren’t afraid to get a little dirty as they learned the basics of making clay works of art.
Instructor Kathleen Kneafsey began the class working on hand-building techniques and ended the day showing participants how to throw on potter’s wheels.
Kneafsey has been working with clay nearly her entire life and said she loves being able to expose children in middle and high school to the practice.
“I started working with clay when I was 8 years old when I took a clay class at the Huntington Museum of Art here. They have had kids classes since at least 1974,” Kneafsey said. “I knew right then what I wanted to do, because clay is great.”
The class meets each Sunday through March 15, and kids will have the freedom to create anything they want during the four-session course, Kneafsey said.
“I’m just giving them the basics about methods to do it, and then they decide what they want to do,” she said. “I can help them, say, ‘OK, maybe use slab on that one,’ or ‘Maybe use a combination of the coil method and pinch.’ ”
While all middle and high schoolers are welcome to attend, Kneafsey said the classes are also a great way for children who are homeschooled to get art experience.
The sessions cost $80 for museum members and $110 for non-members, and all materials used during the class are included.
They are offered each fall and spring, and Kneafsey said many children choose to take the course multiple times.
“It’s also a great way for kids to decide if they would be interested in taking our more intensive two-week course in the summer,” she said. “And, many students even graduate out of the middle and high school level classes into the adult classes.”
More information about classes offered for both children and adults can be found at www.hmoa.org.