HUNTINGTON — Unlimited Future Inc. will conduct a free Credit Repair Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Unlimited Future, 1650 8th Ave., Huntington.
Participants will learn how to repair and understand their credit score from a local expert.
Attendees will be provided practical tips on raising their score, getting out of debt and using their money. They also will discover free services and support available.
Reservation is required. For information and to RSVP, call Unlimited Future at 304-697-3007.
Unlimited Future Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit.