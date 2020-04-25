HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department battled heavy flames for nearly an hour at an unoccupied residence in the 600 block of 4th Street on Saturday.
Crews were called to the scene at 4:36 p.m. and found heavy fire on the second floor of the home pushing into the third floor, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said.
Within minutes, the flames were through the roof of the residence.
Rader said the blaze will continue to be investigated by HFD and the fire marshal’s office.
No one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.