HUNTINGTON — Crews in Huntington have begun to demolish the former Flint Group Pigments location, which is slated to become the site of Marshall University’s new baseball stadium by March 2021.

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority purchased 8 acres of the former industrial site for $750,000 before reselling it to Marshall University for $468,000. Marshall plans to build a 3,500-seat ballpark there with an anticipated March 2020 groundbreaking. The site is located the north side of 5th Avenue at 24th Street.

The university recently announced it had selected a firm to design the ballpark, AECOM of Los Angeles.

