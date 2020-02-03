HUNTINGTON — Crews spent last week clearing the shoulders of Interstate 64 between the Kenova and West Huntington exits of greenery to help make the roadway safer for drivers.
Clearing the shoulders of overgrown vegetation — such as bushes, trees and grass — gives drivers better visuals to help them prepare for wildlife or other things that could affect their driving in an instant. It also allows them to see farther down the roadway in some turns.
One lane of the roadway was shut down for crew safety during the project.