HUNTINGTON — Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 completed patching of the Interstate 64 Edgewood Drive overpass bridge this week.

The crews patched both lanes and the shoulder going westbound over a two-day period near the Cabell/Wayne county line.

DOH crews are also working on Interstate 64 to install high-tension cable guard rails.

Work begins at 7 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m. Drivers can expect daily shoulder closures and potential lane closures at night.

— The Herald-Dispatch

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.