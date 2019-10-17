HUNTINGTON — Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 completed patching of the Interstate 64 Edgewood Drive overpass bridge this week.
The crews patched both lanes and the shoulder going westbound over a two-day period near the Cabell/Wayne county line.
DOH crews are also working on Interstate 64 to install high-tension cable guard rails.
Work begins at 7 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m. Drivers can expect daily shoulder closures and potential lane closures at night.
— The Herald-Dispatch