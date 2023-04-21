HUNTINGTON – Crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntington, according to dispatchers.
The business is located along 5th street and Pleasant Valley Drive. Flames were visible when crews arrived.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 9:31 pm
Dispatchers say the building is owned by Richwood Investment Castings.
The business is located along 5th street and Pleasant Valley Drive. Flames were visible when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say the building is owned by Richwood Investment Castings.
Fire crews from Huntington, Barboursville, Green Valley, and Ceredo are on the scene. Along with crews from Ohio: Fayette Township, Chesapeake, Rome, Burlington. There is also a crew from Canonsburg in Ky.
Cabell County EMS and Appalachian Power are also there.
The fire was still going as of 7:30 p.m. It is not known at this time what the building was used for or if there are any injuries.
