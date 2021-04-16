The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Preparations were underway Thursday for Friday’s edition of “Mountain Stage.”

Crew members were installing a stage at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, where the show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. It will feature St. Paul and The Broken Bones, A.J. Croce, blues singer Shemekia Copeland and West Virginia’s own Ona.

The special outdoor performance will be the first “Mountain Stage” show in front of a live audience in more than a year. Presented by Mountain Health Network, the show is part of the city of Huntington’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Tickets for this show are $60. General admission seating at Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be socially distanced, and all local, state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced. Concession stands will be open.

The stadium doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees are allowed to park in the stadium parking lot.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656.

