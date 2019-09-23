The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s boathouse at Harris Riverfront Park got a much needed cleanup last week, with crews dredging large tree branches and other debris from around the structure.
Crews from Geosyntec Consultants and Amherst Madison on Thursday cleaned up the area surrounding the boathouse, which is used by members of the Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department.
The boathouse houses the police department’s water rescue vessel. It previously housed the fire department’s rescue boat before it was removed from service in 2018 because it took on water. The boat is in the process of being repaired. Previously, both boats were stored at the Guyandotte marina.
The boathouse was built in 2016 with a grant from the Department of Homeland Security to bring the boats to a more centralized location.