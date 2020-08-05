Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways in District 2 were working Tuesday to make repairs on Bonnie Boulevard, off U.S. 60 in Huntington.

The road leading to the Eastern Heights Shopping Center was damaged July 30 during a heavy downpour in the Huntington area, during which several streets were flooded.

Photos taken of the intersection that day showed water several feet deep, submerging both the mouth of Bonnie Boulevard and several lanes of U.S. 60, a five-lane highway in that area.

