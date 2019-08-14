The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - With the contractor finishing up last week, the Ritter Park fountain renovation is close to being complete, said Mary Ann Haldeman, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District maintenance supervisor.
The Park District still needs to do some concrete and other work, but Haldeman said they hope to get it open as soon as they can. Once finished, the fountain will be computer controlled with different light functions.
Ritter Park also is having maintenance done on its walking path. On Monday, crews worked to repair a section of the path along 13th Avenue. First, crews replaced the boards between the path and the grass. For projects that aren't as worn, Haldeman said they can use a fine material that packs down as the path is used. On Monday, however, the crew used bigger stone that is topped with smaller stone then packed down with a roller machine.
The park plans to repair the path along 13th Avenue and then focus on repairing from Ritter Park to the Memorial Arch.
Haldeman said the park tries to repair the paths each year but needs dry weather to do it.