HUNTINGTON — A local food and clothing pantry that has been serving people for over 50 years is moving locations to give its clients a bigger space, handicap accessibility and more privacy.

Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry has served Cabell and Wayne counties for over 50 years from the basement of Trinity Episcopal Church and now will move to a new building at 1038 6th Ave. in Huntington, which is across the street from its old location.

