HUNTINGTON — A local food and clothing pantry has persevered through the coronavirus pandemic to continue serving its clients.
Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry, which is housed in the basement of Trinity Episcopal Church at 520 11th St. in Huntington, closed temporarily in March 2020 when stay-at-home orders during the pandemic began. It reopened later in June and closed again in November due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region. It recently reopened this month with some precautions to protect clients and volunteers.
“We are more than happy to help,” said Diana Van Horn, the director of the Cridlin Pantry.
The pantry opened in 1970 and is supported by 12 churches in Huntington. Volunteers sort through different items, like food, clothing and toiletries, and gather them for clients to pick up from the pantry. Before the pandemic, clients could come inside the basement to get the items they need. Now, a volunteer brings them their items from the basement to them. The pantry is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Clients are referred to the pantry by Information and Referral Services, which is inside the Cabell County Public Library. To sign up for the pantry’s benefits, people can visit the agency on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In a typical year, Van Horn said the pantry served about 400 individuals a month. During the pandemic, it serves around 60 people a month.
Van Horn said that this doesn’t necessarily mean the need has gone away. She met with a representative at Information and Referral to talk about ways the pantry could help others during the pandemic, and said she learned that clothing was a big need in the region. While the people whom the pantry serves do not go inside the church to get their items, volunteers take information like age, gender and favorite colors to provide clothing for clients.
Chuck Gruber is a longtime volunteer at the pantry and is on its board. He said he thinks that the number of clients that the pantry served prior to the pandemic will return once it can safely reopen.
“It’s sad that we can’t do more because we know that people have needs,” Gruber said.