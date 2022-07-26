The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Pre-teens gathered in Ritter Park on Tuesday for the second day of Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Crime Camp to learn about DNA with Marshall University Forensics.

Taylor Koepfler, forensic DNA analyst at Marshall University Forensic Science Center, brought three hours' worth of tasty and informational activities to show what she does in a lab after a crime investigation.

