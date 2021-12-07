HUNTINGTON — Criminal charges have been dismissed against a man wrongfully accused of embezzling thousands of dollars worth of parts from the Wayne County Board of Education bus garage.
The dismissal, however, did not come before James Lee Reeves’ sudden death last month.
Citing “reckless” misrepresentations made by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Harry Sowards, Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles entered the dismissal Friday but said he had been prepared to grant it before learning of Reeves’ death.
His attorney, Abe Saad, said the order of dismissal was placed in Reeves’ casket before his burial Sunday.
“Lee Reeves was the best of men. He did not deserve the heartache he endured the final two years of his life,” he said. “As I promised him before he passed, we will continue his and Mrs. Reeves’ fight for justice until the end. Deputy Sowards and Howard Meddings need to be held accountable for their blatant misconduct of the Reeves’ constitutional rights.”
The investigation into Reeves started in 2019 after turbos were reported missing from the school’s bus garage after a break-in was reported in a parts room, run by Meddings. Reeves worked in the bus garage as director of service, and his wife Katrina Reeves was a bus driver for nearly 16 years.
The investigation led to the execution of two search warrants at their home, where more than 700 items of interest were found. Reeves was charged in February 2020 with three counts of felony embezzlement and a single count of conspiracy. Katrina Reeves was charged with a count of conspiracy.
The charges accused the pair of theft of about $15,000 worth of items, $1,128.40 of Hydrotex grease and over $3,000 of tire credits from the Wayne County Board of Education.
David Eugene Sammons, the transportation director, was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction after he was accused of misleading Sowards in his investigation, but those charges were dismissed.
In June 2020, the first evidentiary hearing was held.
Meddings testified Sammons was aware Reeves had been stealing from the garage. In his civil lawsuit, Sammons said Meddings was a subordinate employee who would try to fight Sammons and acted inappropriately. Meddings would also vacation with Sowards, the investigating officer, the civil complaint said.
Sowards testified at the hearing he had no inventory of the items allegedly taken from the garage and that he did not attempt to corroborate the allegations that blamed Katrina Reeves as the thief, the civil lawsuit alleged.
At the hearing, the embezzlement charges against James Reeves were sent to a grand jury for possible indictment, but the conspiracy counts were dismissed. Charges against Katrina Reeves and Sammons were also dismissed.
In March 2021, the grand jury indicted James Reeves on a single count of embezzlement of $3,631.65.
In the meantime, the three filed federal civil lawsuits against the board of education, the Wayne County Commission, Sowards, Superintendent Todd Alexander and others alleging defamation, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and civil conspiracy, during which time several witnesses, including Sowards, have been interviewed.
Sammons’ lawsuit said as the transportation director he would place a few obsolete, hard-to-get-rid-of parts on buses to be auctioned off. Sammons said photos presented to him appeared to show items legally purchased through auctions.
Some other items had been purchased by another person and were later sold to James Reeves and others, Sammons told investigators, which would explain how they came into possession of the items, the lawsuit said. But Sammons said Sowards changed his words to obtain probable cause for a search warrant, claiming some of the items James Reeves had lawfully purchased were stolen.
In the dismissal order for the criminal case, Chiles said Reeves showed several examples of inconsistencies between Sowards’ testimony to the grand jury — during his interview for the civil case and in the criminal proceedings.
“The defendant alleges Deputy Sowards’ inconsistencies rise to the level of intentional misrepresentations. The State of West Virginia denies that Deputy Sowards made any intentional misrepresentations,” the order said.
The order said Sowards repeatedly admitted “mistakes” and claims they were incidental, not intentional, but the judge said based on the frequency of misstatements, the statements were “reckless at best and warrant dismissal of the indictment.”
Within his order, Chiles citied a case law that said if an officer lies under testimony, he shouldn’t be able to testify in court before.
Saad said Reeves had been suspended without pay since his arrest and he will continue to seek justice for his client.
“I hope Todd Alexander and the Wayne County Board of Education, who suspended Mr. Reeves without pay upon these false charges, restores his back pay in full for which he would be entitled had he not died,” he said.
The civil lawsuits are set to go to trial Jan. 19 in federal court.