HUNTINGTON - A cross-country bicycle journey stopped in Huntington as The Ability Experience Journey of Hope arrived for a one-night stopover in town Wednesday.
The team of about two dozen young cyclists from the national Pi Kappa Phi fraternity are in the midst of a more than 4,200-mile overland journey from Seattle to Washington, D.C. Their journey through West Virginia next takes them to Charleston on Thursday and Beckley on Friday.
The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness and funds for people with disabilities. It has earned more than $500,000 annually for people with disabilities since it began in 1987.
Locally, the ride benefits the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living in Huntington, which treated the team to a Mexican food feast to fuel them on their long journey. The team planned to stay the night at Huntington High School.
For more information about The Ability Experience and to follow the team's journey across the country, visit their website at AbilityExperience.org.