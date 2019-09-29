HUNTINGTON — Every inch of about three-quarters of an acre where St. George Greek Orthodox Church sits in Huntington was bursting at the seams this weekend during the church’s annual Greek Festival, celebrating the parishioners’ deep culture.
In its 37th year, the annual Greek Festival, held at the church located at 701 11th Ave. in Huntington, has grown to welcome thousands of patrons each year, giving the area’s Greek population a chance to enjoy their heritage, while also educating others about their traditions.
Patrons get the chance to experience Greek culture, as well as the Orthodox Christian faith, through music, dance, church tours and Greek food. Patrons sometimes travel hours and stand in lines wrapped around the block to get a taste of the Greek food ranging from pastries to gyros.
Davis Kellard, of Greenup, Kentucky, said his family drove hours to the festival to take a break from the normal “country eatings” in the family’s daily meal plan.
“I would wait in a line a mile long just to get some of the Greek fries,” he said. “I never really thought about Greece or Greek food a lot before a friend brought me a few years ago, but the church is so welcoming and the church-goers give you lunch and a really great show. It’s nice to step out of the Appalachian bubble. It’s really not an event we miss now.”
The festival offered two types of foods: street food and traditional dinners. The street foods, such as souvlaki, gyro and spanakopita, were prepared and served in a similar way as to how it would be found if you were roaming the streets of Greece. The dinners, which included moussaka and lamb dinners, were served inside the church.
The Greek culture also lives through the traditional Greek dancing — such as the zeibekiko dance, a freestyle dance centered around individual expressions — which is passed down from generation to generation.
Diane Southerfield, of Buffalo, West Virginia, watched in awe as parishioners ranging from small children to adults demonstrated traditional Greek dances for the crowd.
“How do they even do that, bend that low and move like that, especially on a stomach full of Greek food?” she said. “I could never do that, even when I was a kid. I’m jealous.”
The festival is the church’s largest fundraiser, and proceeds go toward paying clergy, sending children to church camp and more.
The festival continues from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Guests can enjoy dancing at 1 p.m. and church tours at 2 p.m. Visit www.stgeorgehwv.org/festival/ for the full schedule and full menu.